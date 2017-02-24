Срам, позор и неблагодарност - реакциите след уволнението на Раниери

Този сайт използва бисквитки (cookies). Ако желаете можете да научите повече тук. Разбрах
Регистрация
Тема на деня: Избори 2017

Цитат на деня: Преминаването ми в ДПС е най-патриотичният ми жест

Показване

Избори 2017

Всички статии
Месец преди официалната кампания партиите направиха необичайно много медийни изяви

Месец преди официалната кампания партиите направиха необичайно много медийни изяви

19:26 вчера
Стимули, вместо санкции за гласуване, препоръча Мая Манолова

Стимули, вместо санкции за гласуване, препоръча Мая Манолова

19:48 вчера
Христо Иванов: Последният доклад на ЕК хвърля съмнения върху проверките на банките у нас

Христо Иванов: Последният доклад на ЕК хвърля съмнения върху проверките на банките у нас

22:37 вчера
Кандидат-депутатите в твоя избирателен район (пълни списъци)

Кандидат-депутатите в твоя избирателен район (пълни списъци)

16:48 вчера
ГЕРБ с 480 кандидат-депутати

ГЕРБ с 480 кандидат-депутати

18:36 вчера
Борисов: Корнелия Нинова не води в Благоевград заради Пеевски

Борисов: Корнелия Нинова не води в Благоевград заради Пеевски

15:17 вчера
Аптечният персонал на Марешки се готви за влизане в Народното събрание

Аптечният персонал на Марешки се готви за влизане в Народното събрание

14:40 вчера
На 26 март в страната ще се гласува с преференция, в чужбина - без

На 26 март в страната ще се гласува с преференция, в чужбина - без

16:24 вчера
В следващите 10 години няма да има машинно гласуване, прогнозира Мартин Димитров

В следващите 10 години няма да има машинно гласуване, прогнозира Мартин Димитров

10:43 вчера
Има една оферта за машини за гласуване - "Лирекс БГ" (допълнена)

Има една оферта за машини за гласуване - "Лирекс БГ" (допълнена)

16:51 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в 25 МИР в София

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в 25 МИР в София

15:52 22 фев
Цитат на деня: Принципите ми ме заведоха и изведоха от "Атака" и отидох в ДПС

Цитат на деня: Принципите ми ме заведоха и изведоха от "Атака" и отидох в ДПС

10:43 вчера
Смените на областни и в МВР говори, че БСП се кани да купи изобрите, обяви Борисов

Смените на областни и в МВР говори, че БСП се кани да купи изобрите, обяви Борисов

13:57 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати във Варна (МИР 3)

Кои са кандидатите за депутати във Варна (МИР 3)

18:15 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в 24 МИР в София

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в 24 МИР в София

14:34 22 фев
Всички водачи на листи на "Нова република"

Всички водачи на листи на "Нова република"

15:46 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в Кърджали (9 МИР)

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в Кърджали (9 МИР)

18:25 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в област Плевен (15-и МИР)

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в област Плевен (15-и МИР)

15:13 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в Сливен (21 МИР)

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в Сливен (21 МИР)

19:36 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в Пловдив (16 МИР)

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в Пловдив (16 МИР)

15:34 22 фев
ГЕРБ ще бъде с номер 11, БСП - с 10, в бюлетината за изборите

ГЕРБ ще бъде с номер 11, БСП - с 10, в бюлетината за изборите

11:32 22 фев
Евгений Михайлов ще се откаже от ДОСТ, ако се намери агентурно досие на Местан

Евгений Михайлов ще се откаже от ДОСТ, ако се намери агентурно досие на Местан

10:01 22 фев
Кои са кандидатите за депутати в 23 МИР в София

Кои са кандидатите за депутати в 23 МИР в София

12:45 22 фев
Лукарски: Светослав Витков ще бие Корнелия Нинова в София

Лукарски: Светослав Витков ще бие Корнелия Нинова в София

20:07 21 фев
Евгений Михайлов и Георги Боздуганов влизат в листите на ДОСТ

Евгений Михайлов и Георги Боздуганов влизат в листите на ДОСТ

18:26 21 фев
Борисов предрече избори на всеки 5-6 месеца

Борисов предрече избори на всеки 5-6 месеца

13:12 21 фев
ДПС залага на Слави Бинев и бивш депутат от "Атака" в София

ДПС залага на Слави Бинев и бивш депутат от "Атака" в София

12:24 21 фев
Конкуренцията на тези избори ще стимулира купуването на гласове, смята Тихомир Безлов

Конкуренцията на тези избори ще стимулира купуването на гласове, смята Тихомир Безлов

09:02 22 фев
Намаляване на ДДС и безплатни учебници до 12 клас, предвижда програмата на "Реформаторския блок"

Намаляване на ДДС и безплатни учебници до 12 клас, предвижда програмата на "Реформаторския блок"

17:35 18 фев
Стефан Тафров, проф. Александър Кьосев и Тома Белев влизат в листите на "Да, България"

Стефан Тафров, проф. Александър Кьосев и Тома Белев влизат в листите на "Да, България"

14:53 21 фев
Цитат на деня: ГЕРБ и БСП гладят чаршафите за политическото легло

Цитат на деня: ГЕРБ и БСП гладят чаршафите за политическото легло

14:35 21 фев
Татяна Дончева, Румен Петков, Константин Проданов и още водачи на листи на "АБВ - Движение 21"

Татяна Дончева, Румен Петков, Константин Проданов и още водачи на листи на "АБВ - Движение 21"

16:52 21 фев
Още малко за машинното гласуване, или как може една работа да не стане

Още малко за машинното гласуване, или как може една работа да не стане

07:14 21 фев
Борисов покани Нинова на дебат за НАТО, СЕТА и санирането

Борисов покани Нинова на дебат за НАТО, СЕТА и санирането

16:45 21 фев
БСП ще сезира прокуратурата заради програмата за саниране

БСП ще сезира прокуратурата заради програмата за саниране

15:42 21 фев
24 фев 2017, 10:08

Срам, позор и неблагодарност - реакциите след уволнението на Раниери

От Дневник
Последна промяна в 10:20 на 24 фев 2017, 1929 прочитания, 31 коментара
версия за печат
уголемяване на текст
смаляване на текст
По темата

"Лестър" уволни Клаудио Раниери - 23 фев

Ръководството на "Лестър" обяви пълната си подкрепа за Клаудио Раниери - 07 фев

Клаудио Раниери подписа с "Лестър" до 2020 г. - 10 авг

Необяснимо и непростимо.

Така легендата на "Лестър" и почетен президент на клуба Гари Линекер определи уволнението на мениджъра Клаудио Раниери.

65-годишният италианец беше освободен от тайландските собственици само девет месеца, след като изведе "лисиците" до първата титла в историята им.

Въпреки тежката ситуация в която отборът се намира през този сезон, уволнението на настоящия шампион и носител на наградата за най-добър треньор в света за 2016 г. предизвика възмущението на цялата футболна общественост.

Още повече, че само преди две седмици ръководството на "Лестър" обяви безрезервната си подкрепа за Раниери.

"Това е абсолютен позор. Днес загубих голяма част от любовта си към тази красива игра", заяви носителят на "Златната топка" за 2001 г. Майкъл Оуен.

"Шампион на Англия и треньор на годината на ФИФА. Уволнен. Това е съвременният футбол, Клаудио. Продължавай да се усмихваш, приятелю. Никой не може да изтрие историята, която сътвори", написа мениджърът на "Манчестър юнайтед" Жозе Моуриньо в "Инстаграм".

CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR⚽️.sacked. Thats the new football claudio.keep smiling AMICO😀.nobody can delete the history you wrote.👏👏👏👏

Публикация, споделена от Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) на


Португалецът най-добре може да разбере италианския си колега, тъй като имаше същата съдба през миналия сезон. Той изведе "Челси" до титлата във Висшата лига през 2015 г. и само седем месеца по-късно беше уволнен.

Според английските таблоиди между случилото се с Моуриньо и Раниери има още нещо общо - и двамата са били предадени от своите футболисти.

"Мирър" твърди, че част от лидерите на "Лестър" са отишли при собственика и са му казали, че мениджърът е изпуснал съблекалнята и оставането му носи реална заплаха за елитния статут на отбора.
"Звездите се обърнаха срещу боса" и "Играчите предизвикаха края на Раниери" гласяха част от заглавията в другите английски издания.

Същите тези играчи, които през цялата си кариера са били отхвърляни и пренебрегвани, но под ръководството на италианеца преразказаха приказката за Пепеляшка. И то след като в предходния сезон едва се спасиха от изпадане.

"Уволнението на Раниери обобщава капризността на днешния футбол. Лоялността се превърна в изчезващ вид. Шокиращо", написа английската националка Ениола Алуко в "Тиутър".
Малцина са тези, които подкрепиха решението на собствениците заради турболентната кампания, през която минава шампионът на Англия.

"Лисиците" се намират само на една точка от зоната на изпадащите, а миналата седмица отпаднаха от Купата на Англия след загуба от третодивизионния "Милуол" (0:1) в мач, в който играха с човек повече през второто полувреме и допуснах гол в последната минута.

"Това е най-трудният сезон, който имаме, откакто преди близо седем години "Кинг пауър" придоби "Лестър". Длъжни сме да поставим дългосрочните интереси на клуба пред всякакви чувства на лична привързаност, колкото и силна да е тя", заяви снощи вицепрезидентът Аяват Сривадханапрабха.
Според бившия английски национал и понастоящем анализатор на "Скай спортс" Джейми Карагър огромните симпатии, които си спечели "Лестър", ще се изпарят с уволнението на Раниери.

"Заради това решение не мисля, че сега ще има много сълзи, ако "Лестър" изпадне. Те бяха вторият любим отбор на всички, но това вече не е така", написа бившият защитник на "Ливърпул".

Той смята, че много от играчите са се променили и са си вдигнали високо главата след спечелването на титлата. "С новите договори, които подписаха, и всички тези медийни изяви. Те никога не бяха постигали нещо такова в живота си."
"Миналият сезон беше лудост. Всички ги обичахме и искахме да се преборят за титлата, но знаехме, че не са толкова добри. Беше очаквано да има спад, разбира се - не толкова голям. Но ако някой беше попитал феновете им дали искат отборът да стане шампион и след това да се срине, всеки от тях щеше да ви каже "да"."

"Изключително съм разочарован заради Клаудио. Мисля, че трябва да му издигнат статуя и трябва да започнат да го правят още тази сутрин", каза още Карагър.

"Не бях изненадан, но съм разочарова", сподели бившият мениджър на "Тотнъм" Хари Реднап пред BT Sport. "Той свърши невероятна работа. Когато отборите тръгнат надолу, собствениците се панират и започват да правят тези промени. Много е тъжно, но той може да си тръгне с високо видната глава."


Още от Спорт

  • Зарче
Етикети
Търсене по избраните ключови думиТърсене
Реклама
От Капитал
Обяви за работа от Кариери
Какво е RSS?
RSS емисия за статиите от Спорт Емисия за статиите от Спорт
RSS емисия за коментари на статии от Спорт Емисия за коментари на статии от Спорт
Реклама
Към началотоКъм началото

Бизнес: КапиталКариериБизнесРегалГрадът.bgОдитFoton.bg

Новини: ДневникЕвропа

IT: IDG.BGComputerworldPC WorldCIONetworkworld

Развлечение: БакхусLIGHT

На английски: KQuarterly

Дневник спазва етичния кодекс на българските медии.
© 2001 – 2017 Икономедиа АД съгласно Общи условия ново за ползване. Политика за бисквитките ново . Уеб разработка на Икономедиа + дизайн на Cog Graphics. Някои снимки © 2017 Associated Press и Reuters. Всички права запазени.
Действителни собственици на настоящото издание са Иво Георгиев Прокопиев и Теодор Иванов Захов.