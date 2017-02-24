Срам, позор и неблагодарност - реакциите след уволнението на Раниери

"Това е най-трудният сезон, който имаме, откакто преди близо седем години "Кинг пауър" придоби "Лестър". Длъжни сме да поставим дългосрочните интереси на клуба пред всякакви чувства на лична привързаност, колкото и силна да е тя", заяви снощи вицепрезидентът Аяват Сривадханапрабха.

Според бившия английски национал и понастоящем анализатор на "Скай спортс" Джейми Карагър огромните симпатии, които си спечели "Лестър", ще се изпарят с уволнението на Раниери.



"Заради това решение не мисля, че сега ще има много сълзи, ако "Лестър" изпадне. Те бяха вторият любим отбор на всички, но това вече не е така", написа бившият защитник на "Ливърпул".



Той смята, че много от играчите са се променили и са си вдигнали високо главата след спечелването на титлата. "С новите договори, които подписаха, и всички тези медийни изяви. Те никога не бяха постигали нещо такова в живота си."

"Миналият сезон беше лудост. Всички ги обичахме и искахме да се преборят за титлата, но знаехме, че не са толкова добри. Беше очаквано да има спад, разбира се - не толкова голям. Но ако някой беше попитал феновете им дали искат отборът да стане шампион и след това да се срине, всеки от тях щеше да ви каже "да"."



"Изключително съм разочарован заради Клаудио. Мисля, че трябва да му издигнат статуя и трябва да започнат да го правят още тази сутрин", каза още Карагър.



"Не бях изненадан, но съм разочарова", сподели бившият мениджър на "Тотнъм" Хари Реднап пред BT Sport. "Той свърши невероятна работа. Когато отборите тръгнат надолу, собствениците се панират и започват да правят тези промени. Много е тъжно, но той може да си тръгне с високо видната глава."

Player power strikes. Ranieri lost the dressing-room & has now lost his job. Will always be revered as man who scripted greatest PL story

Thank you Claudio Ranieri for making everybody believe in miracles & fall in love with football again. A gentleman of the game! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B01sEi0T7n