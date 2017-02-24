Срам, позор и неблагодарност - реакциите след уволнението на Раниери

Бизнес: Капитал • Кариери • Бизнес • Регал • Градът.bg • Одит • Foton.bg
Уволнението на Раниери можеше да се очаква, но въпреки това шокира и разочарова футболния свят
Feb 7th 2017.
'The club want to make clear it's unwavering support for Claudio Ranieri'.
Feb 23rd 2017.
Leicester sack Claudio Ranieri
— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) February 23, 2017
Sacking of Ranieri sums up the fickleness of football. Loyalty is becoming extinct. Shocking.
— Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) February 23, 2017
Jamie Carragher believes Claudio Ranieri deserves a statue at Leicester for his achievements at the club: https://t.co/x55gej2636 pic.twitter.com/AbkDNlYbqL
— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) February 23, 2017
2nd May 2016: Claudio Ranieri wins the Premier League. 🏆
23rd February 2017: Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester. 👋
Unbelievable scenes! 😳 pic.twitter.com/D8BrFWLjdp
— SPORF (@Sporf) February 23, 2017
Player power strikes. Ranieri lost the dressing-room & has now lost his job. Will always be revered as man who scripted greatest PL story
— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 23, 2017
After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017
Claudio Ranieri sacked! Unfortunate news I think! Wonder how I'd feel if I was a Leicester player right now🤔. Could I have done more 🤔😪
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 23, 2017
Is that it then? Has the game officially gone?? #Ranieri
— Alan Smith (@9smudge) February 23, 2017
REALLY!!! Are you sure @LCFC .... sacking the manager that won you the @premierleague title!! That's just shocking #Ranieri pic.twitter.com/oc0CLWfTE8
— Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) February 23, 2017
Thank you Claudio Ranieri for making everybody believe in miracles & fall in love with football again. A gentleman of the game! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B01sEi0T7n— Roy Keane (@RoyKeane__) February 23, 2017