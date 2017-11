"Нефтохимик" отпадна в квалификациите на волейболната Шампионска лига след загуба с 0:3 от германци

We are 4 for 4 today, as @vfbvolleyball also win their second Leg 3-0. They will be featured in Friday's Draw for the Fourth Round. Neftohimic 2010 BURGAS move to the #CEVCupM, where they will play Dukla Liberec for a spot in the 8th Finals. #CLVolleyM pic.twitter.com/F12q1O0HVl