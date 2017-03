Салвадор наложи пълна забрана за добив на метали

A miner looks across the largest open pit gold mine in Australia called the Fimiston Open Pit, also known as the Super Pit, in the gold-mining town of Kalgoolie, located around 500 km (310 miles) east of Perth in this July 27, 2001 file photo. Gold is no longer all that glitters in this outback mining hub thanks to a modern-day industrial revolution thousands of kilometres away in China. Ever since Irish prospector Paddy Hannan and two friends first found gold in 1893 and sparked an Australian gold rush, gold has long dominated Kalgoorlie's landscape. Picture taken July 27, 2001. To match feature Minerals-Australia-Mining. REUTERS/David Gray/Files