Почина първият швейцарец, печелил "Тур дьо Франс"

Фотогалерия: Различните снимки на 2016

Медведев туитна "RIP" към администрацията на Обама

"Лудогорец" очаква около 1 млн. лева от трансфер на бивш футболист

Тема на деня: Годината

2016 - Време е България да разчита повече на себе си - няма на кого другиго

Годината

Най-важни открития в науката и медицината през 2016 г.

09:07 днес
Автотенденции 2016: Възраждането на електромобилите и навлизането на автономните коли

10:54 днес
Какво ми се случи през 2016 г.: Мислех, че Клинтън е неизбежна

11:12 днес
Ще оцелеят ли пандите (видео)

12:13 вчера
Какво ми се случи през 2016 г.: от Монголия до Южна Африка през Бахрейн

08:05 вчера
Германски наблюдатели: 2017 г. ще бъде трудна за България

16:50 28 дек
Какво ми се случи през 2016: Ница написа две тъжни страници

14:02 28 дек
2017 г. ще бъде тежка за Раул Кастро и Куба

13:36 28 дек
Фотогалерия: Бедствията на 2016 в снимките на "Ройтерс"

14:35 28 дек
Защо "Левски" се срами от Пеевски, или как говориха спортните хора през 2016

10:09 28 дек
Скарлет Йохансон е най-печелившата актриса за 2016 г. в класацията на "Форбс"

22:02 27 дек
Не влизайте в "Гугъл" без лубрикант, или култовите цитати на Кари Фишър

20:47 27 дек
Фотогалерия: Най-паметните моменти в българския спорт за 2016

14:10 27 дек
Блянът по пряко управление на народа е блян по пряко управление върху народа

10:29 27 дек
Фотогалерия: Политическите обрати в света през 2016

11:20 27 дек
Какво ми се случи през 2016г.: Събуди се, 52% за Брекзит!

11:15 27 дек
Единственият шанс за хората е генно-модифициране и напускане на Земята, казва учен от "Харвард"

22:27 26 дек
Фотогалерия: Джордж Майкъл - синът на имигрант от Кипър, който стана световна звезда

12:31 26 дек
Дестабилизирана Турция се движи по тънък лед

10:38 26 дек
Фотогалерия: Една шарена година в България

13:39 25 дек
Amazon навлиза и в карго превозите със самолети

16:23 26 дек
2016 - средновековие или хипермодерност

12:53 25 дек
Фотогалерия: Коледно плуване в ледените води на езерото Серпентина

21:13 25 дек
Вкусът на исландската Коледа

09:00 22 дек
2016 - главният прокурор с нищо не подобри престижа на институцията

09:04 24 дек
Шокът на 2016 е Тръмп, той и фамилията му са като извадени от "Кръстника"

08:02 23 дек
Видеогалерия: Под бронята на Майкъл Фелпс и още от най-добрите реклами за 2016 г.

12:57 16 дек
2016 - историята излезе от своето русло

11:30 19 дек
Зима в планината - пътят до Тодорини кукли

08:25 23 дек
Видео: Годината през лупата на Google

14:37 16 дек
Видеогалерия: Най-популярните клипове в Youtube за годината

10:35 15 дек
На Здравко, Жоро и Галя им омръзна да изпускат полети и намериха решение

15:25 18 дек
Тази година бе лоша, 2017 г. ще е по-страшна

16:12 22 дек
Видеогалерия: Най-добрите реклами на 2016 г. (част 2)

09:13 17 дек
"Трябваше да защитим демокрацията" - спомен за нощта на преврата в Турция

07:58 22 дек
Заплахите са поносимост към динковщината и армията тролове

10:41 21 дек
Най-добрите анимационни филми на 2016 г.

10:38 21 дек
Човек на годината, или коя е Надежда Цекулова

10:33 21 дек
Да пазим човешкото в тези нечовешки времена (за Хитрино, метрото и атентата в Берлин)

10:19 21 дек
2016 г. - най-тежката година за "Ислямска държава" досега

07:11 21 дек
Мирела Демирева е най-добрият спортист на България за 2016 г.

21:47 20 дек
Петър Иванов и свободата да се движиш нагоре

12:41 19 дек
30 дек 2016, 23:08

Почина първият швейцарец, печелил "Тур дьо Франс"

От Дневник
Последна промяна в 23:11 на 30 дек 2016, 296 прочитания, 2 коментара
Швейцарският колоездач Фердинанд Кюблер е починал в болница в Цюрих. На 97-годишна възраст той беше най-възрастният жив шампион от "Тур дьо Франс".

Кюблер е починал от усложнения след грип.

Фреди Кюблер, както е известен, е и бивш световен шампион. Той се състезава в годините след Втората световна война. През 1947 и 1949 г. печели три етапа в Обиколката на Франция, а през 1950 г. триумфира в надпреварата.

"Той заспа нежно с усмивка на лицето си. Малко преди това ми каза, че съм най-прекрасната жена на света", заяви съпругата му Кристина.

Кюблер е първият швейцарец, спечелил Обиколката на Франция. Година след това същото направи и Юго Коблет, като след тях друг състезател от страната не е стъпвал на върха.
Отказалият се от колоезденето Фабиан Канчелара се преклони пред "легендата" Кюблер с послание в Twitter и го определи за "голямо вдъхновение".


