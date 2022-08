Американски войници идват в България да бранят източния фланг на НАТО

Returning with a bang

After 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division, known as Screaming Eagles, returns to Europe. Nearly 2,400 soldiers will be deployed to 🇷🇴, 🇧🇬, 🇭🇺, and 🇸🇰, to protect NATO’s eastern flank, reassure our Allies, and deter our adversaries. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/4uGnZzpbFA