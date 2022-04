След Буча: 207 евродепутати, сред които петима българи, искат мега санкции

BREAKING: Strong signal from @Europarl_EN: more than 200 MEPs demand extra sanctions NOW! #Bucha

Emergency #EUCO meeting has to decide:

⛽Full oil, gas& coal embargo;

⛴️The closure of all ports to 🇷🇺 vessels;

🏦Disconnection of all 🇷🇺 banks from SWIFT;

🪖Extra military support !