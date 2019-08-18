Фотогалерия: Завръщането на "Писта София" след 10 години пауза

 
След 10-годишна пауза автомобилното състезание "Писта "София" се завърна през уикенда в столицата.

© Георги Кожухаров

Състезанието е III-и кръг от Националния шампионат по автомобилизъм на затворен маршрут.
Част от съпътстващата го програма включваше обучение за безопасно шофиране и уроци по дрифт за всички желаещи в района на пътен възел "Герена".
Инициативата е на Института за пътна безопасност, "София кар моторспорт", Българската федерация по картинг и Академия "Мирафиори", а заради събитията движението по бул. "Владимир Вазов" и още няколко улици в района беше ограничено.
В ралито участваха над 60 души, като в серия "Макси" с най-високия клас автомобили участниците са били близо 15.
В програмата бяха включени и събития за деца, като най-мащабното от тях бе Националният шампионат за безопасно шофиране, в който възможност за участие имаха деца и младежи на възраст между 6 и 18 години.
, 730
Георги Кожухаров

Георги Кожухаров

Коментари (2)
  1. Подредба: Сортирай
  1. 1 Профил на Пешката
    Пешката
    Рейтинг: 2206 Неутрално

    Супер. Поздрави за организаторите. Чакаме включване от Хамилтон-а.

    Ако го боли, както го мързи, отдавна да е умрел.
  2. 2 Профил на yjq39618966
    yjq39618966
    Рейтинг: Неутрално

За да коментирате, е нужно да влезете в профила си или да се регистрирате.