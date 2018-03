Да бъдеш господин Какво, или как футболист беше изгонен заради името си

📒 Booked By Ref

🗣 Ref Asks His Name

🤷♂️ He Replies ‘Watt’

🗣 Ref Asks Twice More

🤷♂️ He Replies ‘Watt’ Twice More

📕 Sent Off For Dissent

🏃♂️ Captain Runs Over

🙈 Ref Reverses Decision

😂 Unbelievable

