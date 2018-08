Григор Димитров започва срещу Вавринка на US Open

Deja vu for DImitrov, Wawrinka. After meeting at @Wimbledon R1, the two will meet again in R1 at the @usopen.



Who will be smiling 😃 at the end of that epic first-rounder? 🤔



Relive their #Wimbledon matchup ➡️ https://t.co/GeaVFl446i#ATP #USOpen pic.twitter.com/tPc6XsJD9o