Григор Димитров среща Вавринка в най-вълнуващия мач от първия кръг на US Open

[8] @GrigorDimitrov and [WC] @StanWawrinka meet in #USOpen 1R -- their 3rd Grand Slam match before 3R. Dimitrov leads H2H 4-3 overall, but is 0-2 at Slams.

* Wawrinka d. Dimitrov 7-3 6-3 6-3 in 2011 @AustralianOpen 2R

* Wawrinka d. Dimitrov 1-6 7-6 7-6 6-4 in 2018 @Wimbledon 1R