Спорна дузпа донесе победа на Бразилия над Уругвай

Can definitely see why #Uruguay were so upset about the penalty given to #Brazil, which was scored by Neymar for the only goal of the game.



Potential handball by Danilo, and then he went down under very minimal (if any) contact from Laxalt.#BRAURU #InternationalFriendly 🇧🇷🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/EQIcOgH1iD