Вдъхновеният Зверев постави Джокович на колене и грабна титлата в Лондон

#AlexanderZverev beats World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to become the 3rd 🇩🇪 to capture the #NittoATPFinals 🏆. @TheBorisBecker won titles in 1988, 1992 and 1995 and Michael Stich in 1993.



Zverev is the youngest champion at the tournament since Djokovic won in 2008.