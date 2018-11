Реваншът между "Ривър" и "Бока" отново е отложен

📆 Saturday 24th November:

- Boca team bus attacked

- Glass in the eye of Pablo Perez

- Boca team tear gassed

- Three Boca players taken to hospital

- Game postponed

📆 Sunday 25th November:

- Game postponed for the second time#CopaLibertadores pic.twitter.com/PYLPmr0bYX

