Само четири свободни места останаха в осминафиналите на Шампионската лига

IF: Liverpool beat Napoli at Anfield 1-0 they go THROUGH ✅

IF: Liverpool win 2-1 they go OUT on the away goals rule ❌

IF: Liverpool win by two or more goals they are THROUGH ✅

It's not over yet! pic.twitter.com/lCQBJ5C563

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 28 ноември 2018 г.