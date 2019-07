Унгарец счупи десетгодишен световен рекорд на Майкъл Фелпс

Swimming🏊♂️ - Kristóf Milák (1:50.73) dethrones Michael Phelps as WORLD RECORD holder in the men's 200 butterfly. World records since 2001



2019 - Milák

2009 - Phelps

2008 - Phelps

2007 - Phelps

2007 - Phelps

2006 - Phelps

2003 - Phelps

2001 - Phelps

2001 - Phelps#FINAworlds