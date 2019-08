Историческо зрелище между Серена Уилямс и Шарапова ще има на старта на US Open

#SerenaMariaXXII will be the 1st career meeting @usopen.



They first played at 2004 Miami.



Serena leads the H2H 19-2 and has won the last 18 matches.



The two were set to play at 2018 Roland Garros R16 but Serena withdrew due to injury.



Their last meeting came at 2016 AO. pic.twitter.com/x1Hjj0kHjL