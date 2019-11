Нов силен мач изпрати Григор Димитров на полуфинал в Париж

🇧🇬 @Grigor_Dimitrov defeats Garin 6-2, 7-5 to make his first ATP Masters 1000 SF since April 2018 👏

He will also return to the ATP Rankings Top 20 on Monday!

🎥: @TennisTV | @RolexPMasters

— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 1, 2019