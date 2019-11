Григор Димитров: Благодарен съм за паденията, без тях пътешествието нямаше да е същото.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you 2019! This has been a season of growth off the court for me. I’m having mixed feelings and struggling to find the right words to describe what I’ve gone through this year, but I want to say that I’m so thankful for the downs and the close losses because without them the journey wouldn’t be what it is! Thank you for all your support and see you in 2020! Love, G ❤️🙏🏽🇧🇬