"Барселона": Искаме да изградим бъдещето на клуба заедно с Лионел Меси

Lionel Messi in Europe's top five divisions since 2017-18:

❍ Most goals

❍ Most assists

❍ Most goals from outside the box

❍ Most direct free-kicks scored

❍ Most take-ons completed

❍ Most big chances created

❍ Most through balls

❍ Most final ⅓ passes

You get the idea. pic.twitter.com/lXqxwuqMqf