Щурм към върха: мечтата за зимно изкачване на К2 изглежда по-силна от всякога

Reached at Camp1 with a super heavy load carry of more than 35kg including 4 days worth of food, tents and rope fixing equipment. It's been a rapid ascent for us. We want to make the best out of the weather. No messing about. Our plan is to reach Camp2 tomorrow. 🙏🏼🙌🏼#K2winter pic.twitter.com/s7frxKf8z5