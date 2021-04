България ще спечели четири медала от Токио 2020, показва проучване

📈 - 1⃣0⃣0⃣ days to go before #Tokyo2020 so we have released our latest #VirtualMedalTable.

The 🇺🇸United States head the projected medal table, ahead of 🇨🇳China and the Russian Olympic Committee with 🇯🇵Japan 4th.

Find out more here:https://t.co/Hp5STQgovq pic.twitter.com/9Ut0uRmUVO