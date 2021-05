"Съдията ме обиди": играчи на ПСЖ обвиниха рефера от мача със "Сити"

🗣 Ander Herrera: "The referee said 'f*ck off' to Leandro Paredes. If we say that, we are out for four games."

🗣 Marco Verratti: "He also told me 'f*ck you' a few times. If I say 'f*ck you', I am out for 10 games!" [RMC Sport] pic.twitter.com/GyTTZgx7Uh