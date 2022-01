ООН и САЩ потвърдиха, че руската "Вагнер" е в Мали, напрежението в Сахел расте

Apparently, one Colonel and 7 soldiers have been arrested after gunfire was heard throughout last night and this morning in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.

The military denies attempting a coup #Burkina #Ouagadougou @PhilippeAlcoy pic.twitter.com/C7bnIJVuaB

- Qwabena Legacy (@KwabenaLegacy7) January 24, 2022